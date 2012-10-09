* Says ECB should be empowered fast to supervise major banks
* Says ESM rescue fund should be able to recapitalise banks
AMSTERDAM Oct 9 Policymakers should quickly
empower the European Central Bank to supervise major lenders as
a cornerstone of a strong banking union to underpin efforts to
tackle the region's debt turmoil, the Dutch central bank said.
Quick action was needed to cut the link between troubled
banks and indebted national governments, the central bank said
on Tuesday in a report on risks to the Dutch financial sector
that highlighted differences between core euro zone states over
how to solve the crisis.
"An effective banking union offers a way out from the
negative interaction between banks and governments and halt
capital flight," said the central bank.
European Union leaders agreed at the end of June to set up a
single supervisory authority to oversee 6,000 banks in Europe,
with the aim of having it in place by the end of the year.
But misgivings raised since then, notably in Berlin, mean
the deal is in danger of unravelling or at best being
significantly delayed.
Early last month, Germany said it was unrealistic for the
ECB to oversee more than the bloc's biggest institutions.
The country's markets regulator Bafin said a deadline to
establish a euro zone bank regulator by January 1, 2013 would
likely be missed by a year.
The Dutch central bank also said the ESM, the permanent euro
zone rescue fund that came into force on Monday, needed to be
granted the option of directly recapitalising troubled banks if
shareholders or national governments could not.
A model was being created to make the ECB supervisor over
banks that received aid or requested it, but after getting these
powers, the ECB should quickly regulate banks seen as vital to
the banking system, including local banks.
Europe also needed a credible banking regulator in place.
A third step in creating a European banking union was to
establish a pre-funded, common deposit guarantee and resolution
fund, the Dutch central bank said.
Dutch finance officials have indicated that even though they
favour the creation of a single supervisory body, it should only
be allowed to directly recapitalise euro zone banks once it has
been shown to be "effective".
They have suggested that the International Monetary Fund
could be used to test the effectiveness of that authority and
ensure that it is ready to directly recapitalise, an audit
process that could take time.
Dutch banks were not expected to have much room to pay
dividends in the next few years due to increased capital
demands, higher bad loans provisions, and higher funding costs,
the central bank also said.