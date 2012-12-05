BRUSSELS Dec 5 European Central Bank
policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday it was no longer
possible to finalise this year the framework for the
pan-European supervision of banks.
Germany and France clashed publicly on Tuesday over plans to
put the ECB in charge of supervising banks, deepening a dispute
over the scope of ECB powers that threatens to derail one of
Europe's boldest reforms.
"The Ecofin could have gone better," Asmussen said of the
clash between the French and Germans at a meeting of European
finance officials a day earlier.
"I think that we can establish the legal basis relatively
quicky, but we slip automatically into next year," he added.
