BERLIN, March 18 The European Parliament should
have a decisive say in choosing the chairperson for the upcoming
European banking supervisor, European Central Bank board member
Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
"I ... think that the European Parliament should have a
decisive say in the choice of the chairman or chairwoman of the
European Banking supervisor, just like it is done today with the
appointment of the chairperson of the EBA," he said in a speech.
A move by European leaders to centralise bank oversight
under the ECB is the cornerstone of a planned banking union
designed to strengthen the bloc's lenders against future
financial crises.
But there is concern about a potential conflict of interest
between the ECB's role as both supervisor and guardian of
monetary policy.