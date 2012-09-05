FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Authorities should not raise false hopes of setting up a euro zone banking supervisor so quickly that it could start operations at the beginning of next year, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schhaeuble said on Wednesday.

"I do not believe that a centralised European banking supervisor is able to begin operations already on Jan. 1, 2013," Schaeuble told a banking conference in Frankfurt. "We should avoid raising expectations that we cannot fulfill."

Schaeuble also repeated the German government's view that the new pan-European supervisor should not regulate all banks, only the most important ones. A banking union is only imaginable after further European integration, Schaeuble added. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)