BERLIN May 8 People involved in negotiating a
European banking union are discussing entrusting the European
Commission or the euro zone's bailout fund with winding down
ailing banks rather than creating a separate authority, a German
newspaper said.
That would help Europe make progress towards a banking union
as it would not require EU treaties to be changed since treaties
already mention the European Commission and European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in an article to
appear on Wednesday.
The paper gave no further details regarding the identities
of its sources.
The option would likely be more palatable to Germany, whose
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble appeared to slam the brakes
on a European banking union last month by saying the EU needed
to consider treaty change due to the "doubtful legal basis" on
which the project rested.
One scenario calls for the European Commission to take on
the role of a banking resolution authority. Joaquin Almunia, the
commissioner in charge of competition policy, already wields
some of those powers in dealing with financial institutions
receiving state aid.
However, not all member states are convinced the Commission
could or should take on the extra responsibility, and question
how its role would be coordinated with the single banking
supervisor under the European Central Bank in Frankfurt.