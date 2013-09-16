BERLIN, Sept 16 Completing a planned banking union for the euro zone is an EU process and it is not for Germany to come up with compromise proposals, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesman Martin Kotthaus was commenting on a report that Germany is working on a plan that would allow completion of the banking union without changing existing EU law.. Berlin has said in the past that moving the power to deal with ailing banks to the European level would require treaty change.

Kotthaus also told a government briefing Germany was not the only EU member state to have problems with current proposals from the European Commission, which envisage the EU's executive arm itself assuming the main role for winding up ailing banks.

"I don't think it was just the Germans that raised big questions, but very many other member states too," he said.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Gareth Jones)