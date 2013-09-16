BERLIN, Sept 16 Completing a planned banking
union for the euro zone is an EU process and it is not for
Germany to come up with compromise proposals, a German finance
ministry spokesman said on Monday.
Spokesman Martin Kotthaus was commenting on a report that
Germany is working on a plan that would allow completion of the
banking union without changing existing EU law..
Berlin has said in the past that moving the power to deal with
ailing banks to the European level would require treaty change.
Kotthaus also told a government briefing Germany was not the
only EU member state to have problems with current proposals
from the European Commission, which envisage the EU's executive
arm itself assuming the main role for winding up ailing banks.
"I don't think it was just the Germans that raised big
questions, but very many other member states too," he said.
