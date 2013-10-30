STUTTGART, Germany Oct 30 The European Central
Bank's health check of euro zone banks is the bloc's last chance
to restore confidence in the sector, ECB Executive Board member
Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.
The ECB promised last week to put top euro zone banks
through rigorous tests next year, staking its credibility on a
review that aims to build confidence in the
sector.
The central bank wants to unearth any risks hidden in
balance sheets before supervision comes under its roof as part
of a banking union designed to avoid a repeat of the euro debt
crisis, which was exacerbated by massive bad property loans in
countries such as Ireland and Spain.
Two earlier European-wide stress tests failed to spot risks
that led to the Irish and Spanish banking crises.
"It's our third chance and I think it's our last chance,"
Asmussen said during a podium discussion at an event hosted by
the Robert Bosch Foundation in Stuttgart.
Asked about his comments last Friday that the euro zone's
fate is in Italy's hands, Asmussen said he was optimistic Italy
would undertake the reforms he believes it needs to.
"I am optimistic that the country will take the steps it
needs to ... and that they lead to the country's growth
potential rising again," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)