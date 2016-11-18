BRUSSELS Nov 18 Euro zone banks could be forced by watchdogs to suspend their payments to most creditors for a maximum of five days if there are risks of bank failure, a draft EU law said, granting regulators a new power of early intervention to prevent crisis.

National and European watchdogs can already prevent banks from making payments when lenders are already deemed to fail, under bail-in rules that came into effect this year.

The draft law, expected to be published by the European Commission next week and seen by Reuters, gives regulators the extra power to intervene preventively to assess whether there is a risk of failure. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)