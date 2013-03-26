By Steve Slater
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 If the bailout of Cyprus is a
template for European rescue deals it marks a "game-changer" for
banks that could raise funding costs, see deposits shift more
quickly and delay the prospect of higher dividends.
Europe signalled this week that large depositors would
shoulder part of the cost of future bank bailouts after savings
over 100,000 euros were targeted in the Cyprus rescue package.
That sent bank share prices falling and pushed up the cost of
insuring bank debt against default.
"Bail-in is thus replacing bail-out. As a consequence, the
cost of bank funding will increase, bank deposits will become
less sticky, and banks must hold more equity capital to reassure
their creditors," said Nick Anderson, analyst at Berenberg.
"The elephant in the room has been spotted at last."
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers, said on Monday that in future, the currency
bloc should first ask banks to recapitalise themselves, then
look to shareholders and bondholders and then "if necessary" to
uninsured deposit holders.
"Now that the crisis is fading out, I think we need to dare
a little more in dealing with this," he said.
In addition to big depositors, senior bondholders in
Cyprus's second-largest bank, Laiki, will be wiped out
and holders of senior paper in the largest lender, Bank of
Cyprus, will also be hit.
In previous packages for Greece, Ireland, Portugal and
Spain, leaders were unwilling to force losses on either senior
bondholders or savers for fear of prompting flight from banks
across the region.
Under new EU regulations, senior bondholders would bear part
of the cost of future bank bailouts but that provision is not
due to be enforced before 2015. Non-eurozone member Denmark is
the only EU state to impose losses on senior bondholders in
recent years, but after its banks were shut out of debt markets
in 2011 it has moved to limit the likelihood of such losses.
Europe's banking index was down nearly 0.6 percent
by 1310 GMT, adding to a 1.9 percent fall on Monday and putting
it on course for a fourth successive daily fall.
Banks in Italy and Spain, two countries at the heart of the
euro zone crisis, were among the biggest fallers with UniCredit
and Spain's BBVA down over two percent.
Italian regional lender Banca Carige had slid over
three percent.
The cost of insuring European banks' senior bonds against
default rose, with the Markit iTraxx senior financials index
widening 14 basis points to 181. The index for subordinated
bonds - riskier as they rank behind senior debt if a bank is
wound up - widened 20 basis points to 302 basis points.
Critics of the action on Cyprus said it had re-established
the link between weak banks and weak sovereigns and could scare
depositors, but others said it was long overdue.
"Finally the EU is doing the right thing. If you take risk,
if you're an equity holder, a bondholder, or an uninsured
depositor, you should be at risk," said Simon Maughan, analyst
at Olivetree Securities. "It is the bailing out of the
bondholders that has been the biggest problem throughout these
bailouts."
Maughan said there were still risks in Spain, Italy and
possibly France. "The only way to deal with them would be to
make the investors that put money in in the first place to front
up," he said.
"WAKE-UP CALL"
Deposits above 100,000 euros have been at risk since the
level of guarantee was raised and reinforced during the 2008/09
financial crisis. Cyprus is a reminder that above that level
depositors are effectively unsecured creditors.
Savers are more likely than ever to spread their cash
around, analysts said.
"It's a wake-up call... and deposits are likely to be more
fluid if you see a risk emerging," Maughan said.
"It is now rational for ... depositors to move their money
to stronger non-Eurozone banking jurisdictions such as the UK or
Switzerland," said Andrew Lim, analyst at Espirito Santo.
Mike Harrison, analyst at Barclays, said the Cyprus events
could also speed up plans for countries to establish pre-funded
schemes for deposit insurance.
"This could be a catalyst to more harmonisation of the
pre-funding of the scheme," he said.
Bondholders are likely to be more alert to risks too.
"The concept of bail-in appears to be happening quicker than
perhaps people had anticipated. It feels that with Cyprus it is
potentially now grinding closer in theory and in practice,"
Harrison said.
That is likely to increase volatility, especially for banks
seen as more at risk, and result in greater differentiation in
borrowing costs for strong names like HSBC versus more
risky banks such as Italy's Monte Dei Paschi, which
has received a 4 billion euro Italian state bailout.
The yield on Monte dei Paschi's senior debt rose 41 basis
points to 5.16 percent early last week after an initial plan to
tax Cyprus bank deposits was announced. It has since bounced
around from 4.80 percent on Monday to 5 percent on Tuesday. In
contrast, senior debt for HSBC remained steady at around 1.5
percent.
Banks may have to hold back on lifting dividends if
investors demand they hold another buffer on top of minimum
capital requirements, analysts said. That could dent hopes of a
possible rise in payouts this year.
But most banks are already under pressure to hold back on
payouts until they have a comfortable capital cushion, and rules
continue to differ across countries. Norway, for example, took
action last week to raise its already high capital requirements
and implement them before most other European countries.