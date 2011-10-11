* European Commission to discuss bank plan on Wednesday

* Barroso supports Dutch proposal for budget tsar

THE HAGUE Oct 11 European Commission President Jose Manual Barroso said on Tuesday he would propose a bank recapitalisation plan on Wednesday to help cope with the euro zone's debt crisis.

European banks are facing severe funding pressures due to market worries about their exposures to government debt from Greece and other peripheral euro zone countries.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet warned earlier on Tuesday the euro zone sovereign debt crisis had become systemic and risks to the economy were increasing rapidly with Europe's banks in the danger zone.

"Tomorrow in the Commission I will make some proposals on some of those topics, for instance recapitalisation of European banks. We believe that we need a kind of comprehensive response taking into consideration all the aspects, not only one," Barroso told reporters in the Hague.

Europe's banks expect to be told to raise more capital under a Franco-German effort to solve the euro zone debt crisis after the state rescue of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia SA on Sunday.

The European Commission flagged plans for a for a coordinated injection of funds into the region's banks last week.

After meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Barroso said he favoured a Dutch proposal for a budget commissioner who can force countries to take austerity measures if they break euro zone budget rules.

"We need stronger governance, more discipline. We need integration and discipline," Barroso said. (Reporting by Bouke Bergsma Writing by Gilbert Kreijger)