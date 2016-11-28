(This story was originally published on November 25 in IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication)

* Plan approved but investors remain unconvinced

* LM impact, bad loan valuation still unknown

* Fear of further problems ahead dampens faith

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may have got the green light for an ambitious recapitalisation, but the bank is yet to convince investors to buy into the complex plan needed to keep the troubled lender afloat.

Shareholders in Italy's third largest lender last week approved a 5bn recapitalisation aimed at keeping the bank from being wound down. BMPS is set to launch on Monday a debt-to-equity conversion offer that seeks to reduce the size of a proposed share sale.

The bank's chief executive also said the share offer could then be launched a few days after a crucial referendum on constitutional reform takes place on December 4.

BMPS also outlined the bridge financing it needs to deconsolidate - and eventually securitise - 27.1bn in non-performing loans that are currently burdening its balance sheet.

"You cannot do the capital raise without the disposal of the NPLs," said one NPL banker. "And my sense is that they should be fine for the deconsolidation right now."

Yet investors seemed reluctant to place their faith in the scheme's success. After a brief technical lift on the day the plan was approved, the bank's subordinated Tier 2 bonds slumped to a cash price of 63 the day after, close to the year's lows, even though holders of such notes would reap significant benefits if the plan works.

"The barometer of this is the Tier 2 bonds," said a second banker who syndicates Italian risk.

"It's a huge opportunity for investors looking to add equity risk. The fact that these bonds did not rebound is a clear signal that no one trusts this project."

MOVING PARTS

The issue is that the plan hinges on multiple moving parts, some of which are still marred by deep uncertainty.

For one, it is not yet clear how much BMPS will raise from the liability management exercise that will seek to assign both institutional and retail subordinated bondholders new equity.

BMPS outlined in its plan that the swap is expected to generate 1.043bn. However, analysts at CreditSights noted this figure is not based on a "market sounding" of investor interest but is rather an estimate that is yet to be firmed up.

A third banker noted this is at the lower range of what BMPS hoped to generate from the swap, placing increasing pressure on other parts of the recapitalisation.

There are also questions around the bad loans that BMPS is shedding, with this week's bridge financing details revealing that this piece of the puzzle is far from certain.

Notably, a 955m so-called "senior mezzanine" tranche was introduced into the structure, which will be subscribed by BMPS during the bridge phase.

The slice was seen by the market as a buffer in case more collateral is needed to back the 5bn senior tranche, which is underwritten by a bank consortium led by JP Morgan.

"I don't think there has been enough time to carefully understand the value of the portfolio," said one NPL adviser.

"So they're guessing - and, if their guess is wrong, they want the mezzanine to bear the risk to the extent that that's possible."

BMPS is transferring its non-performing loans into a securitisation vehicle at 33 cents on the euro. Although the loans are likely to be worth less in the public market, the bank is hoping to secure a new government guarantee, known as Gacs, to bridge the gap.

But one investor described the valuation as "generous," noting even recoveries on "safer" secured loans - which make up roughly half of the BMPS portfolio - are often much lower than the BMPS estimate.

"It could end up being more like 24 or 25 cents," he said. "I think rating agencies will have a problem giving the senior tranche a rating based on these transfer price assumptions."

MORE TROUBLE AHEAD?

Doubts also remain around the health of the remaining loans on the bank's balance sheet, as a European Central Bank review of its loan book is expected to run into mid-2017.

This is a particularly sensitive issue since several smaller Italian lenders, which were rescued and cleaned up, were later plagued by problematic loans that were initially tucked into their performing loans portfolios.

As BMPS embarks on its third rights issue in as many years, the lender is hoping the market will put such fears aside and place its faith in its complex plan to stay afloat. But some are unconvinced buyers will take so much on trust.

"I think it will be difficult to find anchor (equity) investors for reasons that are still there," the investor said.

"You still have a risk that there will be additional problems that haven't come to the surface yet. And I think people will be sceptical about that." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, additional reporting by Alice Gledhill. Editing by Alex Chambers and Matthew Davies)