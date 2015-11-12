FRANKFURT Nov 12 Limiting a bank's holding of a single government's bonds is crucial for avoiding that a sovereign default bring down the country's banking sector, the head of Germany's Bundesbank Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Euro zone bank supervisors have been looking at ways to break the link between lenders and governments after banks' large holdings of sovereign bonds exacerbated the region's debt crisis.

Echoing a proposal by the European Central Bank's chief supervisor Daniele Nouy, Weidmann said the limit should be set at 25 percent of a bank's equity.

"This (cap) will go a long way towards ensuring that a sovereign debt restructuring will not bring down a country's national banking system," Weidmann said.

Nouy's plan has been heavily criticised by the ECB's Vice President Vitor Constancio, who instead proposed that sovereign holdings be backed by capital according to their probability of default, or risk weight.

Weidmann said the cap was likely "more important".

"Sovereign debt in banks' balance sheets needs to be backed by capital, just as is the case for any private debtor," Weidmann said. "But perhaps it is even more important to put a lid on banks' exposures to a single sovereign." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)