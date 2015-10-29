FRANKFURT Oct 29 Banks' holdings of a single country's sovereign bonds should be capped, as they are for private debt, and should be backed by capital in proportion to their riskiness, a Bundesbank executive board member said on Thursday.

Current rules limit a bank's exposure to a single debtor to 25 percent of the lender's total regulatory capital, but this cap does not apply to sovereign bonds.

"The Bundesbank is arguing for government bonds to be backed with a risk-appropriate amount of capital and for large exposure limits, just like those for claims on private debtors," Andreas Dombret said in remarks prepared for a speech to be delivered in London.

Dombret's call for a cap on large sovereign holdings echoed comments by European Central Bank supervisory chief Daniele Nouy and laid bare a split the issue within the euro zone's system of central banks.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said earlier on Thursday such a cap would have a disruptive effect on the economy, forcing banks to raise trillions of euros worth of capital or sell part of their sovereign bond holdings. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)