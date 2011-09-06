* Dicussions ahead of Sept. 16 finance ministers' meeting

* Debate on recapitalising banks follows calls from Lagarde

* Euro zone officials weigh Greek rescue as worries grow

By John O'Donnell

BRUSSELS, Sept 6 European finance ministry officials will discuss on Tuesday how governments can inject capital into struggling banks, an EU official said, amid concern about EU lenders and countries such as Greece.

The discussion about boosting banks' balance sheets follows renewed calls to do so by International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, and signals growing momentum towards tackling financial system weakness amid heightened market nervousness.

It follows a meeting on Monday among euro zone officials that examined progress in involving private investors in a second attempt to tackle Greece's debt problems.

There are growing concerns that not enough Greek bondholders will take up a bond-swap offer to ease Athens' debt burden -- a key element of a second 109 billion euro ($154 billion) bailout which, should it collapse, threatens further market turmoil.

The meeting of senior officials, designed to thrash out broad agreement ahead of a gathering of European finance ministers in Poland on Sept. 16, will discuss how countries can help laggard banks, two months after EU-wide bank stress tests.

"They are talking about state involvement because the market conditions for banks raising capital are worse than they were," the official said.

The meeting on Tuesday between officials from EU member states will also be attended by the EU's top banking watchdog, the European Banking Authority, whose stress test results released in mid-July showed an immediate capital shortfall of 2.5 billion euros among the 90 banks tested.

EBA Chairman Andrea Enria is expected to renew his calls for measures to help weak banks that have heavy exposure to risky states such as Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

But it could prove difficult to persuade many EU countries to do more for their banks, having already spent billions to prop them up and as finance ministers grapple with ever worsening borrowing conditions.

Despite five Spanish banks failing the stress tests, and several others coming close, Spain has been dismissive of calls to inject extra capital. Germany, which also had several banks come close to failing, has taken a similar stance.

"The capital situation has been improving since the financial crisis," said one German official.

"The banks are rebuilding their capital at a satisfactory pace. We don't see any capital problem. The situation is much better than it was a year ago."

The remarks echo the reaction of European authorities last week, when rejecting Lagarde's call for a mandatory recapitalisation of European banks and IMF estimates they needed to top up their balance sheets by 200 billion euros.