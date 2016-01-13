FRANKFURT Jan 13 Some large euro zone banks are
falling short of the European Central Bank's expectations when
it comes to managing their liquidity, one of the ECB's top
supervisors said on Wednesday, promising closer scrutiny of the
issue.
"Some banks are failing to meet our expectations in terms of
the management of liquidity risk," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who
represents the ECB's supervisory arm on the bank's Executive
Board, said.
"We will therefore be paying particular attention to banks'
internal liquidity management," she added
Lautenschlaeger was illustrating the ECB's priorities for
the year as the supervisor of the euro zone's 129 top banks.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)