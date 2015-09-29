Morocco's BMCE bank posts 4 pct rise in net profit for 2016
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its net profit rose 4 percent in 2016, reaching a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million).
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Almost all banks under the European Central Bank's direct supervision have capital levels above the ECB's requirements, a senior ECB bank supervisor said on Tuesday.
The ECB took over supervision of the euro zone's 123 largest banks last year and is in the process of setting individual capital requirements for those lenders as part of its Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).
"Almost all banks will have a surplus of capital over the SREP requirements (excluding systemic buffers)," Luc Coene, the ECB's representative to the supervisory board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, said in slides prepared for an event in Dublin. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
BERLIN, March 30 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond is to visit his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Thursday, a day after the British government formally started the process of leaving the European Union, a German ministry spokeswoman said.