FRANKFURT, March 23 The European Central Bank
will apply new European Commission guidelines on bank capital,
which raise the bar for stopping lenders from paying bonuses,
dividends and discretionary coupons, the ECB's chief supervisor
said on Wednesday.
"We think that it may be useful and we will consider how to
implement it. This is a work in progress," Daniel Nouy, chair of
the ECB's supervisory arm.
"I think clarity regarding the maximum distribution amount
... should be in legislation."
A Commission document to member states seen by Reuters
earlier this month said a bank could only be stopped from making
such distributions when it was in breach of its regulatory
capital requirements.
Supervisors could give further "guidance" to a bank about
its capital although failure to follow this advice would not
result in a ban on distributing profits to investors or staff,
the document said.
The Commission paper also said that holders of convertible
bonds "may deserve particular protection".
