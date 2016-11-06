MILAN Nov 6 Italian lender Credito Valtellinese (Creval) is considering the sale of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) worth of non-performing loans via a securitisation scheme, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Sunday, citing financial sources.

* The bank would make use of the GACS state guarantee scheme Italy introduced earlier this year to help lenders offload loans to borrowers deemed insolvent, the paper said.

* The guarantee lowers the risk of the securitised notes and hence the return required by investors, so that banks can achieve a better price when selling the loans.

* Creval is working on the project, which should be executed next year, together with JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Banca IMI, Bonelli Erede and Cerved.

* The securitisation scheme would be part of a new action plan to 2018 that Creval is expected to unveil this week along with its quarterly earnings report. The plan would also target 300 job cuts, the paper said.

* The lender declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Valentina Za; editing by David Clarke)