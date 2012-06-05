BRIEF-Spobag H1 net loss 0.12 million euros, Q3 loss from ordinary activities 0.13 million euros
* Said on Sunday H1 2016 net loss 0.12 million euros vs loss of 0.07 million euros year ago
AMSTERDAM, Reuters (June 5) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday he was not in favour of introducing a European deposit guarantee scheme, and reiterated his opposition to common euro zone bonds or the use of the bloc's bailout funds to directly capitalise banks.
"What we also don't feel the need for is introducing a European deposit guarantee scheme now," Rutte said in parliament. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
LONDON, Feb 20 British housebuilder Bovis Homes , whose boss left in January just days after the firm warned it would not meet market expectations, said its full-year pretax profit fell in 2016 and it will build fewer homes this year.
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Flows into fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are growing rapidly with Asian institutional investors looking to earmark an increasing chunk of their investments into such products this year, according to a survey done by Greenwich Associates.