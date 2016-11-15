FRANKFURT Nov 15 The European Central Bank is
getting an increasing number of queries from banks considering
relocating some operations from Britain to the euro zone, ECB
bank supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.
"We have a working group, a task force which looks into all
the different scenarios, thinking about what it means with
regard to passporting or non-passporting, authorization, model
approval and by the way what kind or preparation can be made
with our colleagues at the (Prudential Regulation Authority) in
England," Lautenschlaeger, an ECB board member said.
"For sure we are preparing. We have already many banks
asking for interviews and meetings so that they can identify
where are our pressure points and where our methods differ from
PRA methods," Lautenschlaeger told a conference in Frankfurt
