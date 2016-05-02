FRANKFURT May 2 Banks should be forced to set
aside more capital against the government bonds they own with
the charge increasing in proportion to the bank's exposure to
the sovereign, a top European Central Bank official said on
Monday.
Sovereign bonds are currently considered 'risk-free',
meaning banks do not have to hold any capital against them and
there is no limit to how many bonds issued by a single state
each bank can own.
"The more government bonds held by a bank, the more capital
the bank would have to hold against each of these bonds," Sabine
Lautenschlaeger, the ECB Executive Board member responsible for
banking supervision said in a speech in Zurich.
"This would be an important step towards breaking the
vicious circle between banks and sovereigns; and it would be a
further step towards reinforcing the foundations of monetary
union."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)