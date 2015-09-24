FRANKFURT, Sept 24 Representatives of the European Central Bank's supervisory arm may occasionally attend bank board meetings to gather information about the institutions they supervise, a top official at the ECB's bank supervisor arm said on Thursday.

"We may also attend part of a board meeting from time to time to watch and to see what information is being provided and what questions are being asked - but we will not attend as a general rule," Julie Dickson, a member of the ECB's supervisory board, said at an event in Amsterdam.

"Our current view at the ECB is that we will meet with boards as needed to deliver supervisory messages," she said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)