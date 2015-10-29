BRIEF-Bankia sets up committee of independent directors, names advisors for merger with BMN
* Creates a committee of independent directors to supervise the merger with BMN
LONDON Oct 29 Banks would face a capital shortfall of more than six trillion euros ($6.6 trillion) if their holdings of domestic sovereign bonds were capped at 25 percent of their own funds, the European Central Bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said.
A rule set by the Basel committee and due to come into force in 2019 limits a bank's exposure to a single customer at 25 percent of its funds. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Marc Jones; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Creates a committee of independent directors to supervise the merger with BMN
BRUSSELS, March 24 The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday euro zone lenders and Greece should reach a technical deal before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on April 7.