FRANKFURT Feb 23 Low banking profitability
across the euro area poses a stability risk as it reduces banks'
ability to generate capital and lures some yield-hungry lenders
into riskier territories, the European Central Bank's top
supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.
"In its search for yield, the financial sector has
apparently ventured into riskier territories, driving risk
premia to historic lows," Nouy told a conference.
"This situation harbours the potential for an abrupt
reversal that could be exacerbated by illiquidity in some
segments of fixed-income markets," Nouy added.
She also warned that there were further risks facing the
sector, including credit risk and heightened levels of
non-performing loans, conduct and governance risk, sovereign
risk, geopolitical risk and growing vulnerabilities in emerging
economies, as well as IT and cyber crime risks.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)