BRIEF-Virtu posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 4 Properly regulated and controlled state support for banks in the euro zone can be justified, though such intervention needs to be used sparingly, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Monday.
"A role for the public sector is justified on conceptual grounds," Angeloni told a conference. "It is present in the other major jurisdictions with which we compare ourselves and compete, starting with the U.S.
"In fact, the existing European legislation, including the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Commission communication of 2013, provide safeguards that balance the provision of state aid and the involvement of private sector creditors, in the interest of financial stability."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more commercial members.
* FirstCash reports fourth quarter and full year results; declares quarterly dividend and issues 2017 earnings outlook