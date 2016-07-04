FRANKFURT, July 4 Properly regulated and controlled state support for banks in the euro zone can be justified, though such intervention needs to be used sparingly, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Monday.

"A role for the public sector is justified on conceptual grounds," Angeloni told a conference. "It is present in the other major jurisdictions with which we compare ourselves and compete, starting with the U.S.

"In fact, the existing European legislation, including the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Commission communication of 2013, provide safeguards that balance the provision of state aid and the involvement of private sector creditors, in the interest of financial stability."

