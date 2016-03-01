(Repeats to alerts)

FRANKFURT, March 1 The euro zone's banking system is in much better shape than at the onset of the financial crisis in 2008, thanks to higher capital buffers and stricter rules, one of the European Central Bank's top banking supervisors said on Tuesday.

"Altogether, the banking system is much more resilient today than it was in 2008 - not least thanks to an improved regulatory and supervisory framework," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB's supervisory arm on the executive board, said in a speech in New York.

To see her full speech, click: here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)