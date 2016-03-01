BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 1 The euro zone's banking system is in much better shape than at the onset of the financial crisis in 2008, thanks to higher capital buffers and stricter rules, one of the European Central Bank's top banking supervisors said on Tuesday.
"Altogether, the banking system is much more resilient today than it was in 2008 - not least thanks to an improved regulatory and supervisory framework," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB's supervisory arm on the executive board, said in a speech in New York.
To see her full speech, click: here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan