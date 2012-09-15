NICOSIA, Sept 15 Pan-European banking
supervision is a necessary prerequisite for the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund to directly recapitalise banks but it is
not the only one, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Saturday.
"We have the declaration of the heads of governments of the
euro zone that European banking supervision is a necessary but
not sufficient prerequisite," Schaeuble told reporters after a
meeting of European Union finance ministers in Cyprus.
"The rules of the ESM remain."
Schaeuble added any country home to such banks would still
need to apply for an adjustment programme through the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
He reiterated it was not helpful to set a deadline for
banking supervision if it may not be reached. His French
counterpart Pierre Moscovici said he was convinced a deal for a
joint European banking supervisor could be reached by year-end.