(Adds quotes, background)
BERLIN Aug 30 A senior lawmaker from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc said on Tuesday
that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) should not
be used to help banks directly, only to help euro zone member
states.
Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary leader of the
conservatives, told reporters: "All banks or financial sectors
reside in a country and any problem must be resolved by that
country. If the country can't solve it, the EFSF is on hand".
"I see no need to set up new legal relationships," Meister
told reporters, adding that countries like Germany already had
their own individual rescue schemes for banks set up during the
financial crisis.
Meister, setting out the agenda for parliament's vote on the
EFSF at the end of the month, said he believed the German
government would get its own majority in parliament but urged
members of the centre-right coalition who are threatening to
rebel to "think about the consequences their votes will have".
"I am confident that the centre-right coalition will get a
majority. Full stop," Meister said.
But all government MPs had to "think about the consequences
of their vote" and that if the government did fail to get a
majority, "Europe could lose worldwide influence".
Some 23 lawmakers from Merkel's coalition have said they
will not back the planned reforms of the EFSF which parliament
is due to vote on in September, German media have reported.
It would be a major blow to Merkel if she were forced to
rely on opposition parties to win the vote and could even
trigger a crisis of confidence.
"My goal and that of our parliamentary group is to keep the
euro zone together in its current form and to keep the door open
to other European countries who may want to join in future,"
said Meister.
Last month, euro zone leaders agreed in principle on a
second bailout of Greece that would include a further 109
billion euros ($157 billion) from the EFSF and the International
Monetary Fund through mid-2014.
They also agreed to give the bailout fund extra powers under
specified conditions, such as a potential role in helping to
recapitalise banks, buying government bonds and providing
precautionary credit lines to countries.
The International Monetary Fund's new head Christine Lagarde
stirred a debate on European banks at the weekend, saying they
had to boost their capital.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke; editing by
Stephen Nisbet)