BERLIN Aug 30 The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) should not be used to help banks directly, only to help euro zone member states, a senior lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc said on Tuesday.

Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary leader of the conservatives, told reporters: "All banks or financial sectors reside in a country and any problem must be resolved by that country. If the country can't solve it, the EFSF is on hand."

"I see no need to set up new legal relationships," Meister told reporters, adding that countries like Germany already had their own individual rescue schemes for banks set up during the financial crisis.

Meister, setting out the agenda for parliament's vote on the EFSF at the end of the month, said he believed the German government would get its own majority in parliament but urged members of the centre-right coalition who are threatening to rebel to "think about the consequences their votes will have."

"I am confident that the centre-right coalition will get a majority. Full stop," Meister said.

But all government MPs had to "think about the consequences of their vote" and that if the government did fail to get a majority, "Europe could lose worldwide influence."

Some 23 lawmakers from Merkel's coalition have said they will not back the planned reforms of the EFSF which parliament is due to vote on in September, German media have reported.

It would be a major blow to Merkel if she were forced to rely on opposition parties to win the vote and could even trigger a crisis of confidence.

However parliamentary sources said Merkel did want to inform the leaders of all parliamentary groups about the planned EFSF changes on Wednesday.

"My goal and that of our parliamentary group is to keep the euro zone together in its current form and to keep the door open to other European countries who may want to join in future," said Meister.

Last month, euro zone leaders agreed in principle on a second bailout of Greece that would include a further 109 billion euros ($157 billion) from the EFSF and the International Monetary Fund through mid-2014. [ID:nL6E7IM173]

They also agreed to give the bailout fund extra powers under specified conditions, such as a potential role in helping to recapitalise banks, buying government bonds and providing precautionary credit lines to countries.

The International Monetary Fund's new head Christine Lagarde stirred a debate on European banks at the weekend, saying they had to boost their capital.