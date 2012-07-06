Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, July 6 The risks from any direct financial assistance given by the European Stability Mechanism to banks would remain the responsibility of the country requesting it, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions, said that any direct aid would require the sovereign in question to give a "full guarantee".
"It remains the risk of the sovereign because you have the counter guarantee by the sovereign," he said.
The official also said that there would be a political endorsement of a rescue for Spain's banks but no final agreement on Monday when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels. (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering