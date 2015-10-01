BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says unit, investor and general partner enters limited partnership agreement
* Fullshare Lp (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), investor and general partner entered into limited partnership agreement
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Euro zone banks continue to face a squeeze on their profitability due to weak growth and volatile financial conditions, so many have to review their business models to remain profitable, Europe's top regulator said on Thursday.
"While prices of financial assets are rising, real investments in the euro area remain relatively low," Daniele Nouy, the head of the ECB's supervisory arm, said.
"If we also factor in the persistent low interest rate environment, it becomes clear that banks will have to review their business models in order to stay profitable," she said.
Nouy added that some banks within the euro area still face significant credit risk so a focus on non-performing exposures and concentrations of exposures in areas like real estate are likely to remain a key priority.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)
NEW YORK, April 6 The Federal Reserve's bond holdings could drop to about $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021, the New York Fed said on Thursday in a projection that saw the portfolio reach a "normalized" state a bit earlier and with some $600 billion more assets than in a year-ago estimate.
LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to raise funds this year to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agri-business focused on the domestic economy, its chief executive said on Thursday.