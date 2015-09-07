FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The European Central Bank's supervisory arm has set the capital levels the euro zone's largest lenders have to hold and will communicate its draft decisions to the banks shortly, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The draft decisions on the minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital cover most of the 123 banks under the ECB's supervision, one of the sources said.

"There was a supervisory board meeting on Thursday and Friday and the decisions were taken," the source said.

"They (banks) are given a deadline: here's a draft decision, please revert to us within two weeks if you have an issue." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)