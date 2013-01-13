LONDON Jan 13 Struggling euro zone countries
seeking future aid from the region's rescue fund to prevent
their banks collapsing will have to share the cost burden,
according to a draft euro zone proposal seen by the Financial
Times.
Countries asking for help would have to either invest
alongside the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) or guarantee it
against any losses, according to the plan, which the newspaper
said had been circulated in late 2012 among finance ministry
officials.
In a major step last June, EU leaders agreed to allow the
ESM to directly recapitalise banks and reduce the burden on
countries such as Spain and Ireland, whose governments are
carrying large amounts of debt after propping up banks when real
estate bubbles burst.
But Germany, the Netherlands and Finland have since said
there was never any question of past bad banking debts being
shifted off the states' books and onto the ESM.
The FT said the two-page European Commission draft proposal
would force countries that could afford it to put their own
funds into failing banks before the ESM would pay out.
If a country faced insolvency following a bank bailout, it
would still need to guarantee that the ESM would get its money
back, it said.
The newspaper said officials had declined to comment, other
than to say that they had until June to make a final decision
and that the draft was likely to be changed in the interim.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, outgoing
chairman of the monthly meetings of euro zone finance ministers,
said on Thursday that the euro zone must use its rescue fund to
inject money into banks with past debts if its crisis response
was not to be undermined.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Kevin Liffey)