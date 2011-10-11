PARIS Oct 11 French banks are committed to raising their capital under a common Franco-German agreement on recapitalising troubled European banks, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Tuesday.

"Regarding French banks, they are committed to raising their capital ratios to 9 percent of assets," Juppe told parliament, asked about an agreement by Paris and Berlin at the weekend to come up with a plan to stabilise banks.

"We will achieve this by mobilising banks' own revenues, private capital and if necessary as a last resort, public capital," he said. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus)