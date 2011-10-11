BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
PARIS Oct 11 French banks are committed to raising their capital under a common Franco-German agreement on recapitalising troubled European banks, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Tuesday.
"Regarding French banks, they are committed to raising their capital ratios to 9 percent of assets," Juppe told parliament, asked about an agreement by Paris and Berlin at the weekend to come up with a plan to stabilise banks.
"We will achieve this by mobilising banks' own revenues, private capital and if necessary as a last resort, public capital," he said. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.