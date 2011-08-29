(Repeats to additional subscribers without changes)

BRUSSELS Aug 29 There is no need to recapitalise European banks over and above what has already been agreed as a follow-up to European banking stress tests, the European Commission said on Monday.

International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde urged global policymakers at the weekend to take urgent action, saying European banks needed a "mandatory substantial recapitalisation" to prevent a renewed world recession.

Asked if Europe should do more on recapitalisation of banks than it had already done, a Commission spokesman said.

"I don't think so. This discussion has already taken place between the EU and the IMF and the IMF is well aware of the results and the follow-up decided after the stress-tests," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said.

