Sept 20 European countries are warming to the
idea that banks in the region need to boost their capital to
withstand potential losses from Europe's sovereign debt crisis,
IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said on Tuesday.
If banks needing more capital are unable to raise more on
financial markets then public authorities might need to step in,
although outright nationalisations are not necessary, Blanchard
said.
The International Monetary Fund called for widespread bank
recapitalisations in Europe last month but met with stiff
resistance from European governments.
However, Blanchard said he noted a clear change of position
at a meeting of European Union finance ministers and central
bankers at the weekend in Poland.
"The position of most European countries is, yes, we have a
problem, capital needs to be put into the banks," he said from
Washington in an interview with French news channel France24.
"It seems to me there's been a 180-degree change in a lot of
countries."
EU finance ministers agreed on Saturday that European banks
must be strengthened in the follow-up to July stress tests as an
EU report said a "systemic" crisis in sovereign debt now
threatened a new credit crunch.
European banking shares have suffered steep falls in recent
weeks over concerns about the sector's exposure to debt issued
by Greece, with French banks suffering some of the biggest
losses.
French government officials have repeatedly asserted that
French banks are well capitalised and that the country's banking
system is solid.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ron Askew)