BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
MILAN Jan 31 Quaestio Capital, the manager of Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, said on Tuesday that after an independent audit Deloitte had calculated the fund's net asset value at 2.63 billion euros ($2.8 billion), 24 percent below initial investment value.
Quaestio said on its part it did not believe there was any reason yet to change Atlante's NAV, which it estimated stood at 3.48 billion euros at the end of last year.
Atlante took over two regional banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza last year after their attempts to raise capital fell through.
($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.