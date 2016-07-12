MILAN, July 12 Italian banks in May held 200
billion euros ($222 billion) in loans to borrowers deemed
insolvent, slightly up from the previous month, data showed on
Monday, as lenders continue to suffer from the fallout of a deep
three-year recession.
Bad debts have become the focus of concerns over Italian
banks because they tie up precious capital and curb already weak
profitability.
The Bank of Italy said in a monthly report that
"sofferenze", the worst kind of bad loans, rose to 199.99
billion euros in gross terms in May from 198.35 billion euros in
April. Net of writedowns, their value stood at 84.95 billion
euros in May from 83.96 billion euros a month earlier.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)