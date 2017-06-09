BRIEF-Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against CEO Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan. The board of the Genoa-based bank held the vote after its top investor, Vittorio Malacalza, said he no longer backed Bastianini, who had been in the job since April 2016.
Carige is working to shed bad debts and plans to raise 450 million euros ($504 million) this summer in its third cash call since 2014. ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* PORTFOLIO IS BEING SOLD BY A LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AND CONTAINS ROUGHLY 600 ASSETS WITH AN APPRAISAL VALUE OF AROUND EUR 50M
MUMBAI, June 22 Indian market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday proposed to more clearly segregate entities advising on investment products from those selling them in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest.