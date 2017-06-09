MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against CEO Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan. The board of the Genoa-based bank held the vote after its top investor, Vittorio Malacalza, said he no longer backed Bastianini, who had been in the job since April 2016.