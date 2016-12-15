MILAN Dec 15 The Italian government is ready to pump 15 billion euros ($15.6 billion) into Monte dei Paschi di Siena and other ailing banks to shore up their capital if needed, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca would be among the banks benefiting from state support.

La Repubblica newspaper reported on Thursday Genoa-based Banca Carige will also be targeted by the measure, which it said could be approved on Dec 22. ($1 = 0.9602 euros) (Reporting by Reuters correspondents, writing by Silvia Aloisi)