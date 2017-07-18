FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
State-managed liquidation of Italians banks should be open to other lenders - economy minister
July 18, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 19 hours ago

State-managed liquidation of Italians banks should be open to other lenders - economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Italy's managed liquidation of two failed regional banks shows that the European Union should allow this type of solution for other lenders, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told lawmakers on Tuesday.

That operation, announced in June, allowed Italy, after months of wrangling with regulators in Brussels and Frankfurt, to use government money and guarantees to liquidate the banks without passing on losses to most of the lenders' retail customers.

The Italian banking crises "shed light on a series of flaws that should be resolved within the process of completing (Europe's) banking union", Padoan said.

Speaking in testimony in the Senate, Padoan also urged Italy's banks to adopt more effective strategies to reduce their impaired debts, which total some 349 billion euros ($404.04 billion). ($1 = 0.8638 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Isla Binnie)

