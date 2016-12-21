BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
ROME Dec 21 Italy's lower house of parliament approved on Wednesday a government request to borrow up to 20 billion euros ($20.8 billion) to underwrite the country's fragile banking sector, which is weighed down by bad loans.
The Treasury is widely expected to have to step in later this week to save Italy's third largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, from collapse, and needed parliamentary authorisation to take on new debt to cover the operation.
Government sources say the 20-billion-euro-rescue fund will also be used to prop up several other banks and help guarantee liquidity in the banking system.
($1 = 0.9618 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.