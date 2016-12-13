MILAN Dec 13 Credit rating agency DBRS said on Tuesday it had lowered troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's senior long-term rating to B (low) from B (high).

DBRS also changed the review on Monte dei Paschi's ratings to "Developing" from "Negative Implications".

In a statement DBRS said the move reflected both a higher execution risk for the bank's privately-funded recapitalisation plan and increased investors' concerns over political stability in Italy. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)