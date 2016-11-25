MILAN Nov 25 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it has set the maximum price for new shares of a planned debt-to-equity swap at 24.90 euros per share.

On Thursday the Tuscan bank, the world's oldest still in business, approved a 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) share issue in order to meet regulatory demands to bolster its capital base and prevent it from being wound down.

To cut the size of the new share sale, Monte dei Paschi is offering to convert up to 5.3 billion euros in debt into equity.

The lender said in a statement the part of the capital increase reserved to the swap offer is conditional on the entire recapitalisation being carried out. ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Valentina Za; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)