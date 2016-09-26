UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN, Sept 26 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it was considering a voluntary conversion of its debt into equity as the Italian lender mulls its options to prevent its centuries-old business from being wound down.
Sources told Reuters last month that Monte dei Paschi may convert the bulk of its subordinated debt into equity to cut back a planned five billion euro ($5.63 billion) capital increase and make it more attractive for investors.
Italy's third-largest bank and the world's oldest, announced the share sale in July as part of a wider bailout plan, facing a considerable challenge in convincing investors to back its third recapitalisation in as many years.
The company added on Monday that a new business plan would be approved on Oct. 24, while a shareholder meeting would be held before the end of November. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
