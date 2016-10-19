UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Oct 19 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose more than 9 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the troubled lender kept the door ajar to an alternative rescue plan presented by former industry minister Corrado Passera.
Following a board meeting on Tuesday, the Tuscan lender said it would press ahead with a JP Morgan-led rescue plan, envisaging a 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) recapitalisation and a sale of non-performing loans. It then added that it would keep analysing Passera's proposal.
"The stock is clearly rising because they haven't yet rejected the Passera plan," a Milan-based trader said.
By 0713 GMT, the stock was up 8.2 percent at 0.2112 euros, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts