MILAN Nov 23 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects the outcome of a European Central Bank inspection of its loan book in the first half of next year after a multi-billion euro capital raising in coming weeks meant to keep the Italian lender afloat.

Italy's third biggest bank, which emerged as Europe's weakest lender in regional stress tests this summer, is trying to raise an overall 5 billion euros ($5.31 billion) to meet regulators' concerns over its stretched capital base and prevent it from being wound down.

In a document published on its website on Wednesday at the request of market regulator Consob, the Tuscan bank added it expected to raise 1.043 billion euros from a debt to share conversion as it seeks to limit the size of a share sale to be launched on the market next month.

($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)