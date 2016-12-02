MILAN Dec 2 Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday provisional data showed the take-up of a debt swap offer that is a crucial plank of its rescue plan exceeded 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion).

The bank said in a statement it would communicate the final results of the debt-to-equity swap by Dec. 5. ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)