MILAN Dec 23 Italy's market watchdog Consob said on Friday Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares and securities will be suspended from trading until the conditions of a state bailout for the country's third biggest bank become clear.

Monte dei Paschi earlier on Friday it was asking for government support after its privately-funded 5 billion recapitalisation plan failed.

