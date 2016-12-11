BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
MILAN Dec 11 Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena will press ahead with a last-ditch 5-billion euro privately-funded rescue plan after the European Central Bank refused to give it more time to raise the money, a source close to the matter said.
The source said the 11th-hour plan involved reopening a debt to equity swap offer to retail investors and a private placement of shares in the lender on the market.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period in 2015.